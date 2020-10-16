Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report released on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EMN. BofA Securities lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $86.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.