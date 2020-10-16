Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE MO opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.