Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

NYSE:MAS opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

