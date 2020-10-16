James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter Buys 1,000 Shares of Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) Stock

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 1,316 shares of Arden Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £144.76 ($189.13).

LON:ARDN opened at GBX 14.60 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. Arden Partners plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

