ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $72.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $866,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 538,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.