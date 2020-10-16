Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) PT Raised to $29.00

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITMR. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

ITMR stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.56. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Itamar Medical by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.