iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 125.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter.

ITA opened at $164.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

