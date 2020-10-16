iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

