iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 74.9% in September

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 271,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $61.01 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86.

