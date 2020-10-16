iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN (BATS:DFVS) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN (BATS:DFVS) were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

