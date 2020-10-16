iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $40.60. Approximately 3,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70.

