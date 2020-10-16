iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Stock Price Down 1%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.92. 28,399,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

