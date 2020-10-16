InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Katherine Stueland Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $35,510.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Katherine Stueland sold 21,345 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $685,174.50.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $29,310.00.

NVTA opened at $47.68 on Friday. InVitae Corp has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.03.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InVitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in InVitae during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in InVitae during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in InVitae by 2,981.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in InVitae during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

