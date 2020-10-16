Investors Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,209.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,795.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,672.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

