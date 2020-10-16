Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 409.4% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIM. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,296,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 749,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 597,512 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,922,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 503,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 290,517 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,176,000.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:IIM opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.