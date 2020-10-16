Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,682,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

