Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 712.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,655 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

