Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.38. 1,307 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

