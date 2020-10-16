Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $785.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $735.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISRG. BofA Securities lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Argus initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $698.36.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $741.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $707.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.94. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after purchasing an additional 591,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,674,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after buying an additional 420,411 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

