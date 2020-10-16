Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of ISRG opened at $741.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $707.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.23.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 887 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $589,970.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

