Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

ITPOF stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.53. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $267.77 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

