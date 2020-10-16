Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $229.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

