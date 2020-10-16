Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,466 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

INTC opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.