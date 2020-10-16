Insider Selling: YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) insider Sundip Chahal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £231,250 ($302,129.61).

YOU stock opened at GBX 930 ($12.15) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 887.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 775.17. The company has a market capitalization of $976.28 million and a P/E ratio of 109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. YouGov plc has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from YouGov plc (YOU.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. YouGov plc (YOU.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov plc (YOU.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of YouGov plc (YOU.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of YouGov plc (YOU.L) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

