Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,745.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -162.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $34,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

