Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $31,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $36,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $26,240.00.

On Monday, August 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $24,760.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $21,540.00.

RAPT stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $956.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

