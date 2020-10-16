Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $53,295.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 13,174 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $33,330.22.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.15. Greenlane Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlane by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 57.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 11.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Greenlane by 83.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

