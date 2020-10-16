Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) EVP Sells 42,282 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,748,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Graco stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Graco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

