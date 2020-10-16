Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,710,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSTL opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.65 million, a P/E ratio of 461.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $55.31.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.