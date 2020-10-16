Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,710,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CSTL opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.65 million, a P/E ratio of 461.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $55.31.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
