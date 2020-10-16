Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Insider Sells 35,264 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) insider Alison Moore sold 35,264 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,481,088.00.

Alison Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,827,534.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,782,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 289.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

