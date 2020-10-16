Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Purchases £190.18 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith purchased 74 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £190.18 ($248.47).

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.29) on Friday. SThree plc has a 12-month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 392.50 ($5.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81. The stock has a market cap of $320.22 million and a PE ratio of 10.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on SThree from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SThree from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

