Insider Buying: Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Insider Purchases £151 in Stock

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) insider Kevin Hostetler purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £151 ($197.28).
Rotork plc (ROR.L) stock opened at GBX 298.69 ($3.90) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 276.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. Rotork plc has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.50).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rotork plc (ROR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.
Rotork plc (ROR.L) Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.
