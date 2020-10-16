Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $3.11. Innodata shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 71,454 shares.

INOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Innodata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

