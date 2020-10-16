Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading Up 11.2%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 513,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 423,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. ValuEngine cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

