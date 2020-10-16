Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 32.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Illumina by 134.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135,483 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 121.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,662,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Illumina by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,648,000 after buying an additional 105,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $926,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,940,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,423 shares of company stock worth $11,584,970. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.65.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $323.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.65. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.