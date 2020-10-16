IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

IDOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on the stock.

IDOX plc (IDOX.L) stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00. IDOX plc has a 52-week low of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.86 ($0.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

