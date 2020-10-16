ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) Insider Acquires £35,040 in Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) insider Alastair Bruce bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £35,040 ($45,779.98).

LON ICGT opened at GBX 868 ($11.34) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 814.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 743.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.26 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,015 ($13.26).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

