I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 5,501 Shares

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $182,028.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,790.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $32.84 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

