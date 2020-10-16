Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ) & Diamondback Energy (OTCMKTS:FANG) Financial Review

Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperdynamics and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy -81.81% 5.66% 3.52%

This table compares Hyperdynamics and Diamondback Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 1.22 $240.00 million $6.93 4.42

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperdynamics.

Risk & Volatility

Hyperdynamics has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hyperdynamics and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperdynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 0 5 22 0 2.81

Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $59.80, indicating a potential upside of 95.22%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Hyperdynamics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Hyperdynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Hyperdynamics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperdynamics

Hyperdynamics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Guinea, Northwest Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in a concession that covers an area of approximately 5,000 square miles in offshore Guinea. Hyperdynamics Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

