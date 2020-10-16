HSBC Upgrades The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) to Buy

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 775 ($10.13) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

Shares of LON:GOG opened at GBX 572.50 ($7.48) on Wednesday. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17). The stock has a market cap of $248.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 631.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 863.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0008091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elodie Brian bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,986.41). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,448 shares of company stock worth $2,019,018 in the last ninety days.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, transport for London, and local authorities.

