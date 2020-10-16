Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a report released on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

