HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of HLTRF opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLTRF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

