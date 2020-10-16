Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

HGV stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

