Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

