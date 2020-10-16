Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.56-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, 140166 reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

