Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $10.50

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729,828 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,999 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,583,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

