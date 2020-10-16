Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.56-1.76 EPS.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.88 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

