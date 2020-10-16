Head-To-Head Survey: Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) & Nano Magic (NASDAQ:NMGX)

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Nano Magic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Nano Magic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International 2.46% 2.09% 1.88% Nano Magic -59.87% N/A -88.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northern Technologies International and Nano Magic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Technologies International presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.30%. Given Northern Technologies International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northern Technologies International is more favorable than Nano Magic.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Technologies International has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Magic has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Nano Magic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International $55.75 million 1.38 $5.21 million $0.55 15.42 Nano Magic $2.44 million 2.95 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A

Northern Technologies International has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Magic.

Summary

Northern Technologies International beats Nano Magic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand. The company also provides a portfolio of biobased and certified compostable polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand. In addition, it offers on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. The company sells its products and services through a direct sales force, a network of independent distributors and agents, manufacturer's sales representatives, strategic partners, and joint venture arrangements primarily in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Northern Technologies International Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, Minnesota.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces. It is also involved in the retail sale of liquid and towelette formulations for eyeglass and sunglass lens cleaning and protection; liquid formulation for cleaning and creating hygienic surfaces unfriendly to germs; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for safety glasses and sporting googles, as well as protective eye wear, including face shields. In addition, the company develops and sells printable inks and pastes, thermal management materials, and graphene foils and windows. Further, it provides design and development services for governmental and private customers. The company markets and sells its products directly to retailers. The company was formerly known as PEN Inc. and changed its name to Nano Magic Inc. in March 2020. Nano Magic Inc. is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

