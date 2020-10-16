HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Short Interest Down 76.9% in September

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HYAC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,217,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 862,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

