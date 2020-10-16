HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

